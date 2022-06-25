Spurs Reportedly Have 'Benchmark" For Dejounte Murray Trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 13: Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs stands on the court during the first quarter of the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament at Smoothie King Center on April 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

For the past few weeks, San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been mentioned in trade rumors. He even addressed those rumors on Twitter this week.

While there's no indication the Spurs will trade Murray this offseason, a "benchmark" has been set when it comes to the team's asking price.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Spurs have told teams they want at least three first-round picks in return for Murray.

"They've told multiple teams that I’ve spoken to have called them that the price is a Jrue Holiday-like deal,” Fischer said. “Three first-round picks seems to be the benchmark."

Murray earned All-Star honors for the first time in his NBA career this past season, averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game.

Since entering the league in 2016, Murray has made strides each season.

Despite all the outside noise, the Spurs don't necessarily have to move Murray. They have him on a very affordable contract through the 2023-24 season.

With that said, if teams want to acquire Murray this offseason, they'll need to be willing to meet San Antonio's asking price of three first-round picks.