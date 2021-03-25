Just over two weeks ago, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich announced one of the team’s best players would no longer be suiting up for the team.

He revealed that LaMarcus Aldridge wouldn’t be playing for the Spurs any longer – in a mutual decision between he and the team. “We’ve mutually agreed for him to work on some opportunities elsewhere,” Popovich told reporters during a pregame Zoom call.

Well, two weeks later, the Spurs have finally made good on that promise. According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, the Spurs bought out Aldridge’s contract, making him a free agent.

The Spurs worked on trade scenarios for the former star big man, but clearly couldn’t find the right trade partner. As a result, he’ll be able to sign with any team he chooses in free agency.

The Spurs have bought out LaMarcus Aldridge, released him and he will now be a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/i6d5mundI2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Aldridge played in just 21 games this season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

The seven-time All-Star immediately became one of the Spurs best offensive weapons when he signed with the team. However, it’s become clear in recent weeks that his run with the team was at its end.

Multiple NBA reporters have suggested the Miami Heat are the most likely landing spot for Aldridge. Miami already made a big move at the trade deadline, landing former Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo.

Will Aldridge be the next player to join the Heat?