Tim Duncan Reportedly Makes Decision On Coaching Career

Tim Duncan has devoted the past two decades of his life to the game of basketball, proving to be an all-time great player and solid assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs. Unfortunately that chapter of his life might be coming to a close.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Duncan is stepping away from full-time coaching after spending last season on Gregg Popovich’s staff.

Duncan was named an assistant coach for Popovich back in July of 2019. He made his debut as interim head coach in March since Popovich missed time due to personal reasons.

If this is the end of Duncan’s coaching career, he’ll finish with a perfect 1-0 record.

Stein is reporting that San Antonio’s internal belief was that Duncan would always spend just one year as an assistant coach.

Duncan will return to his normal role of making frequent appearances at the team’s practice facility to help out with player development. However, we will not see him on the sidelines for games like we did this past season.

The Spurs made the trip to the NBA’s bubble in Orlando without Duncan. He stayed behind to help LaMarcus Aldridge recover from shoulder surgery.

It’s unfortunate that Duncan won’t be an assistant coach for Popovich anymore, but it’s good to hear he’ll stick around to help develop players.