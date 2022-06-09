Tony Parker Sounds Off On Spurs Dynasty: NBA World Reacts

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 14: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks with his player Tony Parker #9 against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter during Game One of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoff at ORACLE Arena on April 14, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Tony Parker had an excellent run with the San Antonio Spurs, winning four NBA championships in 17 seasons. And yet, the Spurs aren't really mentioned often when people talk about the best dynasties.

During a recent interview with BetFTW, the former All-Star point guard was asked if the Spurs get overlooked in the dynasty conversation.

Parker's response to that question was pretty great.

"To a certain extent. But in the world of basketball, everybody knows we had an unbelievable run, maybe one of the best runs in 20 years in the NBA, if you look at playoffs and all that kind of stuff and all the success we had over the years," Parker said, via BetFTW. "I understand that we talk about the Bulls, Lakers, Celtics, Warriors — it doesn’t bother me because when I go home, I have my four rings too. So, I will put them against anybody."

Although the Spurs may get overlooked from time to time, there are a plethora of fans who appreciate just how consistent their championship squads were.

So, why are the Spurs overlooked? Perhaps it's because they never won back-to-back titles.

"Yeah it was a span where they won every other year but IMO it’s overlooked because they never won back to back," one fan tweeted.

The reality is the Spurs never missed the playoffs from 1998 to 2019. That's just a dominant stretch of basketball.

If fans don't want to consider the Spurs a dynasty, then the definition of the word may have to change.