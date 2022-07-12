Scottie Pippen Makes His Opinion On Kevin Durant Very Clear

MIAMI, FL - MAY 22: Former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen looks on as the Chicago Bulls play against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2011 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant's trade request has generated countless reactions from analysts, fans and players over the past two weeks.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen was asked about Durant's situation with the Brooklyn Nets.

Pippen revealed that he has no problem with Durant wanting out of Brooklyn. As a matter of fact, he's glad that players have so much control over their futures.

"It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years. They're just evening the playing field to me," Pippen said. "I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all. I think it's a great move for him."

What makes Durant's trade request such a hot topic is the fact that he has four years remaining on his contract with the Nets. Nonetheless, if he really wants out of Brooklyn, he'll most likely get his wish.

Per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Durant would like to be traded to the Phoenix Suns.

There is currently no timetable for a trade involving Durant.