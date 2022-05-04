Scottie Pippen Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five

MIAMI, FL - MAY 22: Former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen looks on as the Chicago Bulls play against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2011 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If Scottie Pippen had to play one game with his all-time NBA starting five, we now know what that lineup would look like.

During a recent interview with Trash Talk Production, Pippen was asked for his starting unit. His group is a mix of his contemporaries with one modern star.

For his backcourt, Pippen picked Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. At the forward spots, he chose himself and, after some deliberation, Giannis Antetokounmpo over Charles Barkley.

At the center position, Pippen went with Shaquille O'Neal. Interestingly, he did not pick LeBron James for his all-time starting five, even though Pippen may or may not have said LeBron is more worthy of being the GOAT than MJ.

Speaking of Jordan, while he and Pippen have had widely-publicized feud in recent years, Scottie couldn't leave his old teammate off this list.

We're not surprised by that, because when Pippen and Jordan played together in real life, it worked out pretty well for them.

What do you think of Pip's starting five?