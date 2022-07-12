Scottie Pippen Sounds Off On Kevin Durant: NBA World Reacts

MIAMI, FL - MAY 22: Former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen looks on as the Chicago Bulls play against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2011 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Scottie Pippen hasn't been afraid to give his brutally honest takes on the state of today's NBA over the years.

The legendary Chicago Bulls star has weighed in on Kevin Durant's trade request out of Brooklyn.

Pippen has no problem with it.

“It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years.. I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all," Pippen said, per Sirius XM NBA Radio.

It's a fair point. NBA owners and general managers have traded plenty of players who didn't want to be traded over the years.

Still, some are going to take issue with Durant's trade demand.

"And with this statement we are a couple more steps towards an eventual lockout lol," one fan joked.

"Exactly. Said it last year back in the 70s owners would trade players in a back room over whiskey and Cuban cigars. People only mad cause players control FA now," one fan added.

"Exactly Scottie I agree," one fan admitted.

Who are you agreeing with - Kevin Durant and Scottie Pippen or the rest of the NBA world?