Scottie Pippen Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Ex-Wife Rumors

MIAMI, FL - MAY 22: Former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen looks on as the Chicago Bulls play against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs on May 22, 2011 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While his ex-wife appears to get cozy with the son of his legendary former teammate, Scottie Pippen seems to be enjoying himself as well.

Pippen, who just turned 57 on Sunday, was spotted running errands with a mystery woman in Calabasas, California this week, according to the Daily Mail.

"The seven-time NBA All-Star was seen with a woman clad in a white athletic wear ensemble with white sneakers and a light blue sweater tied around her waist," the Daily Mail wrote. "She wore sunglasses and hoop earrings."

Photos of Pippen and his unidentified female companion can be seen below.

Pippen's ex-wife Larsa has been seen multiple times in public recently with Michael Jordan's son Marcus. Larsa, 48, was married to Scottie from 1997-2021, and the couple have four children together.

Marcus Jordan is 17 years younger than Larsa, but that hasn't stopped him from sharing in some PDA with the divorcee at Rolling Loud in NYC last week.

Besides the fact Jordan and Pippen were teammates with the Chicago Bulls, there's well-known tension between the two, making this relationship even more awkward.