Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Wife Reportedly Spotted With NBA Player

Scottie Pippen and his wife, Larsa Pippen, at a dinner.NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend Haute Living NY And Louis XIII Cognac Collectors Dinner In Honor Of NBA All Star Weekend 2015 at STK Midtown on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, was back in the headlines on Tuesday afternoon.

Pippen was spotted with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley, who recently signed a lucrative contract. For NBA fans, this isn’t the first time she’s been connected to an NBA player.

In 2019, she was rumored to have been seeing Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons – at least one time leaving a club. She denied those rumors, though.

“I never even saw him, let alone left with him,” Larsa said on Instagram, as noted by TMZ Sports. “He dated my bff’s sister and I would never.”

“It’s been a busy few days for Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley.  The 24-year-old signed a new deal with Minnesota and was spotted out with a new lady by his side,” Egotastic reported. “The details of his new deal weren’t released by the Timberwolves, but his new lady is very well-known among NBA fans.”

Over the past few years, she’s been connected to several NBA players, including former Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.

While she was estranged from Scottie, Larsa reportedly had a relationship with rapper Future and, later, Thompson in 2016.

Scottie and Larsa have four children together over the course of their marriage.


