Scotty Pippen Jr. Thriving Sunday Night: NBA World Reacts

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 20: NBA Prospect, Scotty Pippen Jr. talks to the media during the 2022 NBA Draft Combine on May 20, 2022 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images) Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images

Scotty Pippen Jr. is putting on a show at NBA Summer League on Sunday night.

The son of the legendary Chicago Bulls star is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League.

Pippen Jr. is having a big game on Sunday night.

Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal, the son of the legendary NBA big man, are both playing for the Lakers in Summer League.

Pippen Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The son of the legendary Chicago Bulls star is certainly making a good impression early on.

Perhaps Pippen Jr. will have a role with the Lakers in 2022-23.