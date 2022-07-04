Scotty Pippen Jr. Thriving Sunday Night: NBA World Reacts
Scotty Pippen Jr. is putting on a show at NBA Summer League on Sunday night.
The son of the legendary Chicago Bulls star is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in Summer League.
Pippen Jr. is having a big game on Sunday night.
Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal, the son of the legendary NBA big man, are both playing for the Lakers in Summer League.
Pippen Jr. signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The son of the legendary Chicago Bulls star is certainly making a good impression early on.
Perhaps Pippen Jr. will have a role with the Lakers in 2022-23.