Tragic news struck the NBA community on Monday night, as the news broke that Sebastian Telfair lost two of his family members to the coronavirus.

Erica Telfair, Sebastian’s mother, reportedly passed away due to the virus on Monday. She was 64 years old. As for his brother Dan, he passed away back in March.

Telfair posted a message on Instagram about the losses of his brother and mother, saying “Let me see them X-rays. I ain’t no expert. We just hurt!”

Obviously this is a difficult time for the Telfair family, especially since they haven’t been given much time to even grieve the first loss of their brother, Dan.

Sebastian Telfair's mother, brother die after coronavirus battles https://t.co/tqXbn6imnK pic.twitter.com/HJmLLfLwG9 — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2020

Telfair’s career in the NBA wasn’t as successful as analysts may have predicted, but he’s still considered one of the best high school players ever.

In addition to being named Mr. Basketball in 2004, Telfair won the McDonald’s All-American Game MVP. He’ll go down as a basketball legend in New York City.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus has hit many families hard in New York over the past few months.

Our thoughts are with the Telfair family and all those affected by the coronavirus during this time.