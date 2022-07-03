'Sham Trial' For Brittney Griner? Sports World Reacts

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

Brittney Griner appeared in court earlier this month, as a trial for the WNBA star is set to get underway in Russia.

However, according to ESPN insider T.J. Quinn, the trial is essentially a "sham trial."

Quinn reports that Griner will almost surely be found guilty, though that is to be expected, given her situation in Russia.

"There has been no public evidence of guilt or innocence. Doesn’t matter. It’s a sham trial designed to create negotiating leverage," he reports.

Russia has reportedly offered to trade her.

"And how do we know it’s a sham trial? Because Russia has offered to trade her. Once you’re negotiating over someone they’re no longer a defendant, they’re a hostage. Everything else is theater," Quinn added.

Sports fans are hoping Griner will be brought home soon.

"BG is not the first American to have this happen too. There are many. WAY too many!" one fan added on Twitter.

"The lack of empathy for BG in the comments section is astonishing. No one is disagreeing she broke a Russian law but the proposed sentencing is not even close to the mildness of the crime. Ppl here act as if they been good their entire lives when a lot have just been lucky," another fan added.

Griner updates are likely to come throughout the month.