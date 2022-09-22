Shams Charania Reportedly Makes His Free Agency Decision

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 23: Jaden Hardy #1 and Amauri Hardy #7 of the G League Ignite talk to Reporter, Shams Charania during the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers on March 23, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

In a rare piece of NBA free-agency news not broken by Shams Charania, the reporter won't leave his current platforms.

According to the New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel, the insider has signed new deals to remain with The Athletic and Stadium/Bally Sports. His contracts were expiring this year.

“Shams has been an integral piece in the growth and evolution of Stadium, elevating our content across both digital media and television experiences,” Stadium CEO Jason Coyle said in a statement. “He is one of the finest professionals and people in our industry, and we are truly excited to continue building upon our longstanding and trusted relationship.”

After breaking out with Yahoo Sports, Charania joined his current outlets in 2018. This is his third deal with The Athletic, recently acquired by the New York Times, and Stadium.

Charania, 28, writes for The Athletic as the site's Senior NBA Insider while making various TV and digital appearances for Stadium and Bally Sports.

While the NBA offseason frenzy has cooled down, Charania will prepare for a new season that starts on Oct. 19.