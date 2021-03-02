Shaq Names 5 Current NBA Players That Could Score 81 Points

On January 22, 2006, 27-year-old Kobe Bryant put together one of the greatest individual performance seen on a basketball court. He scored 81 points, including 55 in the second half, in a 122-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors. With the impressive stat line, Kobe became just the second player to ever break the 80-point threshold, joining the legendary Wilt Chamberlain to form an elite group.

Since that day, only a few players have even come within striking distance of that absurd scoring total. It’s possible that it may never be reached again.

However, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe’s long-time teammate, recently came up with a list of the five players he thinks could score 81 points if the circumstances were right.

In an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Shaq gave his picks. He named Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry, James Harden, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant as the best possible choices to challenge Kobe’s impressive benchmark.

Overall, Shaq made some solid choices. The five players named are all elite scorers and can get buckets in a variety of ways. Let’s take a slightly deeper look at each one’s chances to score 81.

Despite playing for three teams in the last five years, Kyrie Irving remains one of the most creative shotmakers in the NBA. However, his career high was 57 points back in 2015, which is still a long way from Kobe’s 2006 outburst.

Steph Curry will be remembered as the best three-point shooter of all-time when he hangs it up. As a result, the 32-year-old can fill it up in a hurry. The All-NBA point guard poured in 62 points just earlier this year with a short-handed Golden State Warriors team, reminding fans that Curry is one of the most reliable scorers in the league.

James Harden received plenty of unwanted attention earlier on this season for his questionable departure from the Houston Rockets. Since his arrival in Brooklyn, the 31-year-old has showed off his outstanding playmaking and his unique ability to take over games when needed. Harden has scored 60+ points on four separate occasions, becoming just one of five players in league history to do so.

At just 24-years of age, Devin Booker is the youngest player on Shaq’s list. He’s also the scorer that’s come the closest to Kobe’s 81 points. When he was just 20, Booker need just 40 shots to score 70, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the tenth most points scored in a single game. Although he’s considered to be one of the most overlooked players in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns guard can score with the best of them.

Finally, Shaq named Kevin Durant as his fifth choice to potentially challenge Kobe’s scoring benchmark. The nearly seven-footer has one of the most unique skill sets for his size and at one point appeared to be the clear best player in the NBA. Even, so Durant’s career high in points is just 54. Still, the Brooklyn Nets star will go down as one of the best to ever play because of the impact he can make all over the floor.

Notable absences from Shaq’s list include Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal and LeBron James. Each of the four has scored 60 points at least once in their career.

For the most part, Shaq’s picks make a lot of sense. That being said, something special would have to be in the air for one of these current stars to challenge Kobe’s 81-point extravaganza.