Shaq Is Getting Roasted For His Outfit On NBA Tipoff Show

NBA on TNT is making its triumphant return to the airwaves for tonight’s NBA Restart after a multi-month layoff. But there was a rather large and noticeable absence for the start of the show: Shaq.

The NBA legend apparently got stuck in traffic on his way to the show. But when he finally showed up to work, his co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley noticed something a bit off: His wardrobe.

Shaq showed up to the set wearing a light gray sports jacket over a polo shirt with blue and white stripes. All three of them couldn’t help but joke about ridiculous getup he was in.

“Way to show up big fella,” Barkley said. “Don’t try to sneak in here.”

“Your gear has picked up. Your whole wardrobe. But that is not what you’re supposed to wear,” Smith said, barely containing his laughter. “You look like a sailor who just realized there was a dinner.”

“Oh you’ve got to wear a coat to this place?!” Johnson joked.

Some Twitter detectives also noticed a flaw in Shaq’s telling of the events. Shaq stated that he was on the road in traffic since 3:30, but later said he was in his room at 3:30.

Shaq: I was in my room

Also Shaq: I was on the road

It’s a great start to the return of the NBA’s biggest cable pregame show. The multi-month absence which began in mid-March also featured a COVID-19 scare for Barkley.

But NBA on TNT is back, and we’re all looking forward to a steady final few weeks of the season.