Shaq Is Hearing 1 NBA Team Might Relocate To Las Vegas

Las Vegas already serves as one of the locations for the NBA’s official Summer League, and some have mentioned it as a possible choice to host games should this year’s regular season resume.

But could Sin City ever be the full-time home of an NBA team, like it will be for the Raiders in the NFL? Don’t be surprised if that happens, at least according to Shaquille O’Neal.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Shaq touched on the possibility of NBA relocation and Las Vegas. It’s something he’s heard rumors of.

According to O’Neal, multiple teams are potentially up for sale and one could be headed to Vegas. Of course, he did not reveal which team this might be.

On paper, Vegas would make a lot of sense for the NBA. The league already has strong ties to the city as it is.

Any franchise that moves to Vegas could have a built-in home court advantage too. After all, ant opposing teams who try to experience the city’s ample nightlife options the night before a game probably won’t be operating at full capacity the following day.

