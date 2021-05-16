Shaq Names 4 Most ‘Unguardable’ Players In NBA History

Shaquille O’Neal was arguably the most unguardable player in the history of the NBA during his peak years.

The former Los Angeles Lakers great was one of the biggest physical freaks the league has ever seen. Few players in NBA history – if any – had the same combination of size and skill that O’Neal had.

Many believe that O’Neal could have been the greatest player in NBA history if he had the same drive and work ethic as a Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. Alas, O’Neal settled for being one of the most-dominant big men in league history.

O’Neal was not alone in being “unguardable” at his peak. There are several notable NBA players who fit that definition. Some fit it better than others, though.

Who are the four most “unguardable” players in NBA history? O’Neal shared a four player list on his Instagram Story:

Shaquille O’Neal

Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant

Steph Curry

Noticeably absent from that list, of course, is LeBron James. However, LeBron is not the dominant offensive player that the four listed above were. LeBron, arguably to his credit, did not prioritize scoring as much as Shaq, Michael, Kobe and Steph did (or do, in Curry’s case).

Who would make your list of the most “unguardable” players in NBA history?