Shaq Names His 5 Most-Accomplished Current NBA Players

In honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, the league is releasing its list of the 75 greatest players of all time. The final 25 players on the list will be revealed tonight on TNT.

During the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was asked which five players currently in the league have the best chance of making the top 75.

Of course, Kevin Durant and LeBron James made the list. However, the rest of Shaq’s top five may surprise NBA fans.

“That’s easy,” O’Neal said. “[Kevin] Durant, LeBron [James], Steph [Curry], AD [Anthony Davis], and Dame [Lillard].”

Did The Big Diesel get it right? 🤔@SHAQ gives his Top 5 current players who should make the #NBA75 list Full episode of #TheBigPod: https://t.co/UjgxzgcQ1C pic.twitter.com/5pMA6wVZA9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 21, 2021

O’Neal is receiving a decent amount of criticism for this list. Fans are confused as to why Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard made this list over Carmelo Anthony, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul and several others.

Davis and Lillard are exceptional players who will make the Hall of Fame someday, but it’s fair to question where they belong on the top 75.

Another player who deserves recognition from O’Neal is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He cemented his status as one of the best players of his generation with last season’s NBA Finals run.

Do you approve of Shaq’s latest top five?