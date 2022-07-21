Shaq Picks Who Would Win Between '01 Lakers, '17 Warriors

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On paper, the 2017 Golden State Warriors is regarded as one of the most talented teams in NBA history. But could they measure up to a team like the '01 Lakers?

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal doesn't think the Warriors would be able to match-up against himself and the late Kobe Bryant.

It all comes down to the defensive game-plan the Warriors would throw at the '01 Lake Show.

If the Warriors double Shaq, he'll still get his own or the Lakers can easily find the open man. If they double Kobe, Shaq gets multiple one-on-one opportunities. The Warriors don't have an easy answer.

This is a pretty fun hypothetical.

The Warriors have elite mid-range and three-point shooting on that team. But it's worth remembering Bryant is an all-time great isolation defender and Derek Fisher could hold his own as well.

Who do you think would win between the '01 Lakers and '17 Warriors?