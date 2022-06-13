Shaq Reveals If He Thinks Steph Curry Is All-Time Top 10 Player

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Shaquille O'Neal attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

As the Golden State Warriors compete for their fourth championship in the last eight years, pundits have used the NBA Finals to examine Stephen Curry's legacy.

While appearing on ESPN's First Take, Shaquille O'Neal was asked if Curry would join him among the game's top-10 greats if he collects another title. The former Los Angeles Lakers told Molly Qerim that "he's already in my company."

O'Neal elaborated that select players "have their own special category that you can’t mess with." While he placed himself among the game's most dominant superstars, Shaq said Curry is in a shooting class of his own.

"When it comes to the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry is in there by himself," O'Neal said. "Does that make him top 10? In my opinion, it does."

Down 2-1 to the Boston Celtics, Curry guided the Warriors to a Game 4 win at TD Garden with 43 points and 10 rebounds. O'Neal said the two-time MVP stepped up the way a superstar should in that situation.

"You knew that, as great of a player as he is that he was going to have a game like that," O'Neal said. "He needed to have a game like that for them to win, and that's what great players do."

While Curry has already established a legendary portfolio, he could erase any lingering doubt by earning another ring. Currently averaging 34.3 points while making 25 of 51 three-point attempts this series, he'd be a virtual lock for his first Finals MVP honor if Golden State captures the championship.

The Warriors and Celtics will play a pivotal Game 5 on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET.