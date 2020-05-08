ESPN has allowed basketball fans to learn more about Michael Jordan and his last season with the Chicago Bulls through The Last Dance documentary. We’ve seen the drive behind his six championships and the obstacles the team had to overcome to reach the top of the mountain.

For many, Jordan was already thought of as the greatest basketball player of all-time. His resume doesn’t have many blemishes on it and his influence on the game of basketball will live on for generations.

As for those on the fence about who’s the greatest of all-time, The Last Dance documentary has possibly hardened their stance.

Shaquille O’Neal appeared on The Dan Patrick Show to discuss ESPN’s newest documentary. During his time on the show, he said The Last Dance “solidifies who is the best player ever.” Obviously he’s giving the nod to Jordan.

"It solidifies who is the best player ever." – @SHAQ on "The Last Dance" documentary. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) May 8, 2020

It’s hard to blame O’Neal for his stance on who should be considered the greatest ever. Besides, he’s one of the most respected figures in NBA history.

O’Neal had the privilege of going head-to-head with Jordan a few times during his career. He also spent time as teammates with several greats, such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Two more episodes of The Last Dance will air this Sunday starting at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.