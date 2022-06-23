Shaq Wanted Shareef To Stay In School: NBA World Reacts

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: (L-R) Shareef O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal attend the 19th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation )

Instead of playing another year of college hoops, Shareef O'Neal declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. That's a decision his father, Shaquille O'Neal, doesn't agree with.

"We kind of bump heads about this process," O'Neal said, via ESPN. "He wanted me to stay in school. I wanted to better myself through this. He knows I'm working out with teams. But I'm not going to lie, we ain't talked about this. I'm kind of just going through it. He didn't do any pre-draft workouts; he just got straight on the [Orlando Magic], so it's a different grind."

Obviously, O'Neal would've preferred that his father agreed with his decision. That being said, he felt like this was the right path.

"It sucks that he didn't like that idea, but I'm a grown man, I'm 22 years old, I can make my own decisions," he added.

The reactions to this admission from O'Neal are pretty much all the same.

There are plenty of fans who believe O'Neal should've stayed in college for one more season before going pro.

"Not gonna lie, he should've listened," one fan tweeted.

"He's going to learn a hard lesson one day which is: Listen when that old head speaks," another fan wrote.

"Yeah what does Shaq know about the NBA anyway," a fan sarcastically said.

O'Neal was at the Lakers practice facility earlier this week for a pre-draft workout. It's unclear if his name will be called this evening.

During his two year-stint at LSU, O'Neal averaged 2.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

We'll see if O'Neal can follow in his father's footsteps and become an impact player in the NBA.