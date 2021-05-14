Look: Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley Shared Awkward Moment Last Night

Through years of production, Inside the NBA on TNT has provided a fun and lighthearted place for basketball analysis — collecting a whopping 11 Sports Emmys along the way. While fans may tune in for the pregame, halftime and postgame banter, they stay for the hilarious dynamic between former NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

That dynamic was on full display with last night’s show.

During a break on Thursday night, Chuck jumped out of his chair with a hamstring cramp. Seeing this, “Dr. Shaq” immediately came to the rescue — providing a pretty awkward looking encounter.

The crew, including host Ernie Johnson who’s been with the program since 1989, had a big laugh together after the fact.

Dr. O’Neal came to the rescue after Chuck cramped up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BmEw7aLd0d — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 14, 2021

In addition to the show’s 11 Emmys, Johnson has claimed six of his own as a studio host. Since joining the show back in 2000, Charles Barkley has also notched four individual Emmys as a studio analyst.

Shaquille O’Neal joined the show back in 2011 following his retirement from the league. This trio is typically joined by Kenny “The Jet” Smith, who was absent last night.

Both Hall of Famers, Shaq and Chuck had eight years of overlap in the NBA (1992-2000). While they’re good friends now, those years as rivals in the post often got pretty heated. Today, that competitive nature still shines through with some pretty intense arguments between the NBA legends.

The crew is now gearing up for a big month of basketball as the unprecedented NBA play-in tournament tips off on May 18.

[NBA on TNT]