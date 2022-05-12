Look: Shaq's Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral

SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: Shaquille O'Neal reacts during the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 9, 2016 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

When it comes to analyzing NBA players, Shaquille O'Neal is a bit harsh. The same cannot be said for his assessment of Tom Brady.

O'Neal, who recently had dinner with Brady, referred to him as a "pretty man." Charles Barkley shared this hilarious story during Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA.

"Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.

Barkley also complimented Brady's looks, telling the rest of the crew that he loses concentration when talking to the legendary quarterback.

"When he starts talking to me and I make eye contact, I don't remember nothing he says after that."

The Inside The NBA crew hasn't shied away from expressing their appreciation for Brady.

Earlier this week, O'Neal called out critics questioning Brady's $375 million contract with FOX Sports.

“Nah, he’s not paving the way. Everybody can’t and ain’t gonna get this money. Seven Super Bowls. Clean cut. Good looking. Speaks well. He deserves all the money!” O’Neal said, via Mediate. “Whoever says he don’t deserve this money, shut your face!”

It's safe to say Barkley and O'Neal are in Brady's corner.