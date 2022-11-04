Shaquille O'Neal Fires Back At Kanye West Over Business Comment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, Kanye West tried to take a shot at NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

"Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter," West tweeted. "Jaimie first said he's 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq. I said "Jamie ... There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business ... Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights."

He continued: "Jamie then said he's actually got the 51 percent on both those deals We as the creators and talent get so caught up in our vanity that we don’t read or understand the fine print Like Dave Chapelle said, we need to stop giving up control over our own names and our likeness."

Shaq fired back at West while also offering him advice.

"Believe me you don’t know me like that," O'Neal responded. "Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye West 'I got more money than you, so why would I listen to you' take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother."

It's possible that West called out O'Neal because he wasn't pleased with his comments about Kyrie Irving.

While on TNT's "Inside the NBA," Shaq said, "It hurts me sometimes when we have to sit up here and talk about stuff that divides the game."

West, meanwhile, chimed in on all the drama surrounding Irving by posting a photo of the talented guard on Twitter.