Shaquille O'Neal Has Blunt Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request

Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threw some shade at Kevin Durant during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week.

Eisen asked O'Neal if he would trade for Durant if he were the Boston Celtics, and the big fella firmly said "hell no" to the idea, suggesting that Boston should build around its "young nucleus" instead of trading for KD.

Then, Shaq took a jab at Durant for requesting a trade out of Brooklyn after he previously built the Nets to his liking.

"When you put a house together, you should live in it," O'Neal said. "You were the one who hired the architect. You were the one who got the other architect from Philadelphia. You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don't want to make it work, I guess you go buy another house. You know he's probably trying to get to a contender. It's easier that way."

Since Durant requested a trade over a month ago, the market has not materialized as one might have expected for the superstar sharpshooter.

In fact, Durant is reportedly going to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai soon to discuss the future, according to Heavy.com's Steve Bulpett.

"What I’m hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week,” Bulpett said. “He’s going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We’ll see how that works."

Maybe KD will remain in the "house" he built in Brooklyn after all.