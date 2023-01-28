Shaquille O'Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kevin Durant

SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: Shaquille O'Neal reacts during the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 9, 2016 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has chosen violence on this fine Saturday, roasting Nets superstar Kevin Durant on Twitter.

O'Neal tweeted the following message at Durant: "i don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair,or decide to cut it when i was going bald. love always THE BUS DRIVER."

This tweet was in response to a video clip of an episode of The ETCs. In this brief video, Durant weighed in on the popular debate involving J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar.

It's highly unlikely O'Neal was furious over the clip. His tweet was probably a response to Durant recently saying, "Shaquille doesn’t know ball?”

Durant's response to Shaq's harsh comments was pretty funny.

The former MVP replied, "Damn, I got cooked for asking a simple question."

Durant and O'Neal have clashed in the past.

Just last year, O'Neal criticized Durant's résumé. He, along with Charles Barkley, questioned whether or not the All-Star forward was driving the bus for the Warriors' championships in 2017 and 2018.

Hopefully, Durant and O'Neal can bury the hatchet in the future.