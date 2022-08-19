Shaquille O'Neal Names Best NBA Player "In The World"

SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: Shaquille O'Neal reacts during the 2016 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 9, 2016 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

When NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal speaks, basketball fans sit back and listen.

During the latest episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the Hall of Famer was asked if Steph Curry is the best player in the world. His comments on that subject were quite telling.

"Yeah, by far," O'Neal said. "Hell yeah... Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He’s a tough shot-taker, tough shot-maker. I like where he’s brought his career."

Talk about high praise for Curry.

Curry is coming off yet another magical season with the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

In the playoffs, Curry elevated his game. Not only did he capture his fourth championship, he finally added "NBA Finals MVP" to his résumé.

Barring an injury, Curry should enter next season as one of the favorites to win MVP. Whether or not he's the "best player in the world" is still up for debate though.