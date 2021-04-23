Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal knows a thing or two about what it takes to win the NBA’s MVP award.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star took home the award after an incredible 2000 season. On Thursday night, Shaq revealed this thoughts on this year’s playoff race.

He thinks there is a clear choice in the race between two of the game’s best big men. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been in the MVP race since the beginning of the season.

Fellow star big man Nikola Jokic is in the midst of an incredible season as well – nearly averaging a triple-double. While Jokic has insane stats, Shaq thinks Embiid is the MVP this year.

“I give it to Joel Embiid right now,” Shaq said about the MVP award. “He’s playing the game like he’s supposed to play it.”

@SHAQ says he'd take Embiid over Jokic for Kia MVP. pic.twitter.com/XRi81YXf8A — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2021

“He’s leading, rebounding, playing inside,” Shaq said. “Out there having fun and his points per game is more than the Joker’s. He’s a little bit better, not a lot better. He would be a 10 and the Joker would be a 9.976241. They’re very, very close.”

Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 11 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game so far this season. The Nuggets own the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference as well.

Meanwhile, Embiid is averaging 30.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. His team, however, sits atop the Eastern Conference.

Who will win the MVP race this year?