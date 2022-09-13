Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises.

So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from.

However, O'Neal's mind immediately went to the mercurial Hall of Famer he shared a frontcourt with in Los Angeles during the strike-shortened 1998-99 season.

“Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman,” Shaq said. “He was a great player, but he made it hard. Like when you try to corral the guys together and the people above you letting this one guy do whatever he wants."

Shaq would go into more specifics about what made "The Worm" hard to work with, including his behavior pre and post-game.

"So we had to be there an hour before the game. He come in 15 minutes before the game eating chicken and rice," Shaq said. "While the coaches are talking, he would jump in the shower. Cold shower. Come and give you 15-20 rebounds. After the game, he don’t take a shower and be in a club with girls that look like you."

Rodman developed a well-earned reputation for being capable of pretty much anything during and after his playing days. It's not too shocking to hear Shaq say some of his quirks got on his teammates' nerves.

However, there's no denying Rodman's greatness as a competitor and a glue guy. His resume as a defender and rebounder for some of the best teams in NBA history speaks for itself.