Shaquille O’Neal Names The Best Player In NBA Right Now

On Thursday night, the National Basketball Association announced the three finalists for the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid are the three finalists. Jokic is seen as the frontrunner for the award, but Curry is a close second.

During NBA on TNT during the Washington Wizards game against the Indiana Pacers, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley argued who should win the award. During their argument, Shaq revealed who he thinks is the best player in the league.

“Steph Curry is the best player in the league. I don’t care what his record is. It don’t matter, he’s still the best player in the league,” Shaq said on Thursday night.

"Why do you think he won? Because he's the best player. Player! Best player!"

Curry led the league in scoring during the regular season, averaging 32 points per game for the Warriors. He also added 5.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game as he carried Golden State to the play-in tournament.

On Wednesday night, he nearly took down the Los Angeles Lakers with a 37-point effort in a 103-100 loss. Now he’ll have to come up with another miraculous performance against the Memphis Grizzlies to keep the Warriors’ season alive.

Curry is playing the best basketball of his career and Shaq made sure the star point guard is getting the recognition he deserves.