Shaquille O'Neal Reacts To Charles Barkley's Harsh Kevin Durant Comment: NBA World Reacts

Charles Barkley recently unleashed a very strong take about Kevin Durant's career outside of Golden State.

"He gets mad when we say it, he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships, but if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being a leader that all goes with that, he's been an abject failure," Barkley said, via ESPN. "I mean, every time he's been like the guy who has to be the leader and the best player he has not had success."

On the latest episode of his podcast, Shaquille O'Neal was asked about Barkley's "abject failure" comment. He said that he agrees with that statement.

"Yeah. If you go back and look at his career as the best player and being the leader, it all goes with that," O'Neal said. "See, we were there, we saw OKC up 3-1 [over Golden State]. One more game. And when you're the guy, all the pressure falls on you. A lot of people are talking about the bus driver - Chuck was absolutely right. He [Durant] was not driving the bus in golden State. You were on the bus, sitting up front.

There are a lot of fans who disagree with Barkley and O'Neal. They believe Durant played such a pivotal role in Golden State that he shouldn't get criticized.

Some fans are waiting for Durant to respond to the Hall of Famers.

Durant was a two-time Finals MVP during his stint with the Warriors.

Until Durant wins a championship as the undisputed leader on a team, Barkley and O'Neal will continue to question his legacy.