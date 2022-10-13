Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics.

While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?

O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the NBA's all-time points leader. However, he would still go with Michael Jordan as the greatest player in the sport.

"I think the greatest player is Michael Jordan," O'Neal said. "That's what I think. LeBron is about to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time and I think he will move his name up there, but for me it’s always Dr. J and Michael Jordan."

O'Neal played against Jordan early in his career and then became teammates with James before eventually retiring.

Though these comments from O'Neal won't put an end to this debate, it's interesting to hear his take on this subject.

Who do you think is the greatest NBA player of all-time?