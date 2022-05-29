Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Re-Married
The ex-wife of legendary NBA big man Shaquille O'Neal has reportedly re-married.
Shaunie O'Neal, the former wife of the Hall of Fame big man, got married this weekend. The "Basketball Wives" star married her fiancé, Keion Henderson, in Anguilla on Saturday.
Her three sons walked her down the aisle.
“I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle,” the bride told People. “Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off.”
Shaquille O'Neal blames himself for how things ended with Shaunie.
“I was bad,” Shaq said on “The Pivot Podcast” in April, before adding, “She was awesome. She really was. It was all me.”
All of the best to Shaunie and her new husband.