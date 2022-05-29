Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Has Reportedly Re-Married

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The ex-wife of legendary NBA big man Shaquille O'Neal has reportedly re-married.

Shaunie O'Neal, the former wife of the Hall of Fame big man, got married this weekend. The "Basketball Wives" star married her fiancé, Keion Henderson, in Anguilla on Saturday.

Her three sons walked her down the aisle.

“I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle,” the bride told People. “Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Executive Producer Shaunie O'Neal attends the exclusive Basketball Wives press dinner at NeueHouse Hollywood on May 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for VH1) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal blames himself for how things ended with Shaunie.

“I was bad,” Shaq said on “The Pivot Podcast” in April, before adding, “She was awesome. She really was. It was all me.”

All of the best to Shaunie and her new husband.