Shaquille O'Neal's Son, Shareef, Makes NBA Draft Decision

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: (L-R) Shareef O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal attend the 19th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation )

Shareef O'Neal will look to follow his father's massive footsteps in the NBA.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the former LSU forward will keep his name in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was erroneously listed among players who withdrew to return to college.

"It’s time!" O'Neal wrote on Twitter shortly after Charania's report. "I’ll see y’all in a few."

O'Neal spent the last two seasons in Baton Rouge after transferring from UCLA. He averaged just 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds over 37 career collegiate games, playing exclusively off the bench for both programs.

The four-star recruit missed his freshman season after doctors discovered a heart ailment that required surgery. He also missed time last season with a foot injury.

While O'Neal didn't log much playing time at UCLA or LSU, his Hall of Fame father believes in his son's potential. Two months ago, former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal called Shareef a better version of a two-time NBA MVP.

"What people don’t know is — I know, I have a Giannis with a jump shot,” O’Neal said on his podcast. "That’s how I raised him. I have a Giannis Antetokounmpo with a jump shot, but people don’t know. So, hopefully he gets to go to a place where he can showcase his talent so people can see who he really is."

At the time, Shareef O'Neal was exploring his options in the NCAA transfer portal. He'll instead look to carve out his own NBA legacy.