Shareef O'Neal Reveals What His Dad Thought Of NBA Draft Decision

STUDIO CITY, CA - JANUARY 25: Shareef O'Neal (C) poses with his parents Shaquille O'Neal (L) and Shaunie O'Neal (R) at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase on January 25, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images) Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Shareef O'Neal went against his father's advice when declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Per The Athletic's Bill Oram, the 6'10" forward "butted heads" with Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O'Neal. Although the Los Angeles Lakers legend wanted his son to stay in college, Shareef made up his mind.

“I’m a grown man," O'Neal told reporters after working out with the Lakers. "I’m 22 years old. I can make my own decision.”

O'Neal had a difficult collegiate career. He underwent open heart surgery as a freshman before transferring from UCLA to LSU. Foot and ankle injuries limited him at his second school, where he averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14 games last season.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the younger O'Neal said he has gone through "a whole different story" from his father, who went first overall in the 1992 Draft. He explained what compelled him to seek out the pros.

"I felt like in college I wasn't getting enough opportunity. I wasn't feeling like myself in college," he said. "[The invite] kind of opened a lot of doors for me. ... I feel like it really brought me back and kind of showed a little bit what I can do. And once I started getting calls from teams to work out, I was like, 'Man, this is what I want to do.' I mean I'm here, it's right in front of me, so just go for it."

Shareef said Shaq "didn't like that idea at all," but he saw an opportunity and didn't want to pass it up.

"I'm not backing down from nobody," Shareef said. "I know he's an NBA legend, I know he's my dad, but it was right in front of me, I had to go get it. So, if he likes it or not, it's not really going to stop me from doing what I want to do."

The elder's skepticism could prove justified if his son goes undrafted Thursday night. However, there as other professional paths he could then pursue, and it was ultimately Shareef's call.