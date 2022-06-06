Shareef O'Neal Staying In Draft: NBA World Reacts

STUDIO CITY, CA - JANUARY 25: Shareef O'Neal (C) poses with his parents Shaquille O'Neal (L) and Shaunie O'Neal (R) at the Jordan Brand Future of Flight Showcase on January 25, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images) Cassy Athena/Getty Images

One of Shaquille O'Neal's sons is potentially going to be picked in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, LSU junior Shareef O'Neal is eligible to be selected in this year's draft. There was a prior list of withdrawals that mistakingly included O'Neal but it was fixed.

He'll now get ready to work out for teams around the league before the draft.

O'Neal played at LSU for three seasons and averaged close to three points per game in two of those seasons. He also shot right around 50% in each season while also averaging 11 minutes of playing time.

Because of those stats, the NBA world isn't super high on his chances of being drafted.

It's more likely that O'Neal gets a spot in the G League going forward, but anything can happen.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Jun. 23.