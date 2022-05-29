Shocking Allegations Made Against Basketball Star Liz Cambage

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 17: Liz Cambage #1 of the Los Angeles Sparks looks on during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 17, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images) Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

Liz Cambage allegedly used shocking language prior to a brawl during an international game in 2021.

The Los Angeles Sparks star has been accused of referring to members of the Nigerian national team "monkeys." Cambage allegedly started a brawl after elbowing an opponent in the face and slapping another, per reports.

Cambage, 30, quit the Australian national team following the incident.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Cambage used the slur after a Nigerian player king-hit her in the head as retaliation for a physical incident.

"She did say, "Control your monkeys" or something like that," one player said.

"The stuff she was saying was ridiculous. It was uncalled for, it was dirty, and it was just a bad situation."

Cambage's father is reportedly from the African nation.

The WNBA star, who was born in London, has been playing professionally since 2007.