Showtime Releases Statement On Stephen Jackson’s Comments

Stephen Jackson speaking to the media at a Big3 event.MIAMI, FL - JULY 20: Stephen Jackson #5 of Killer 3's speaks at a press conference after his team played against the Ball Hogs in a game during Big 3-Week Five at American Airlines Arena on July 20, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Big 3/Getty Images)

Former NBA star Stephen Jackson made some troubling remarks on Tuesday. He said DeSean Jackson was telling the “truth” when citing an alleged quote from Adolf Hitler on Instagram story.

“So I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson’s comments,” Jackson said on Instagram. “He was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he’s speaking the truth. Right? He’s speaking the truth. You know he don’t hate nobody, but he’s speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others.”

Jackson then doubled down on his stance on Instagram Live today, saying “In other words, you’re upset with me because I didn’t say what you wanted me to say.”

Showtime, which launched Jackson’s All The Smoke podcast, released a statement regarding its employee’s comments. As you’d expect, the company isn’t happy with his stance on this situation.

“We are aware of Stephen Jackson’s recent statements. Regardless of his intentions, Stephen’s comments were hurtful and inconsistent with the values espoused by this network,” Showtime said in a statement.

ESPN anchor Rachel Nichols, who used to work alongside Jackson, also shared her thoughts on her former co-worker.

“Stephen Jackson hasn’t worked for ESPN for a while now so it would be impossible for him to ‘lose his gig.’ I was so proud of the way Stephen stood up for George Floyd. I was so disappointed to see his anti-Semitic comments. But he’s hardly the only one & I’m sad about all of it,” Nichols wrote on Twitter.

This is undoubtedly a very serious and sensitive topic, so there are plenty of people hurting because of Jackson’s comments. Hopefully, the former NBA champion will make things right.


