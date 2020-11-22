Sixers, Pistons Reportedly Agree To Sunday Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons have reportedly agreed to a trade late on Sunday afternoon.

The Sixers will receive Pistons center Tony Bradley in exchange for shooting guard Zhaire Smith. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter.

Smith was drafted by the Suns with the No. 16th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. His time in Phoenix was short lived though. The young guard out of Texas Tech was immediately traded to Philadelphia for Mikal Bridges and a 2021 first round pick.

The Suns were clear winners in this trade. Bridges is solid off the bench, averaging 9.1 ppg. Smith has been virtually invisible in Philadelphia.

Smith averaged only 1.1 points in 4.6 minutes per game in the 2019-20 season. The shooting guard spent most of his time playing for the Sixers’ G-League team.

Bradley also split time with the G-League during his three years with Utah. In his first two seasons, the former Tar Heel saw very little time on the NBA court, playing in only 12 combined games. Last year was a breakthrough for Bradley as he started getting worked into the regular rotation, playing in 58 games, averaging 4.9 ppg and 4.6 rpg.

The 76ers are clearly not buying into the new-wave “stretch 5” strategy. On Saturday, the Sixers signed Lakers center Dwight Howard to a one-year, $3 million deal. With Joel Embiid being notoriously injury prone, these offseason moves to beef up the front court were much needed

Bradley will likely serve as the third-string center option behind Embiid and Howard.