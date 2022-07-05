Skip Bayless' Comment About Kevin Durant, LeBron James Going Viral

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Skip Bayless has spent over a decade carrying out an odd crusade against LeBron James. His disapproval of the undeniable NBA superstar has often clouded any semblance of rationality to his analysis.

One would think Bayless would drop the schtick by now. After all, no other basketball fan in the galaxy is still questioning the four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion.

Perhaps it's too ingrained into his identity at this point. On Tuesday's episode of Undisputed, Bayless made another bizarre argument against James.

As the FOX Sports analyst sees it, a hypothetical team of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love would defeat LeBron, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. This theoretical exercise places every player in his prime.

Skip's justification? The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the 2016 NBA Finals before signing Durant. He conveniently forget that James won that series for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors just won a championship behind Curry, Thompson, and Green, all of whom are probably past their peak in their 30s. That Big Three won a championship and led them to win a regular-season-record 73 games before becoming an unstoppable juggernaut with Durant.

They didn't have a big man like Love, but Durant and Irving's Brooklyn Nets got swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, LeBron went to the NBA Finals eight straight years without the benefit of playing alongside the greatest shooter in NBA history. That included him, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh defeating Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden (before their peak years) in the 2012 NBA Finals.

Pair James with the Splash Brothers while Green does all the dirty work, and they might not lose three games throughout an entire postseason.

They might not lose three times in the regular season either.

Maybe Bayless forgot to mention that the Durant, Irving, and Love team also has Michael Jordan in his prime.