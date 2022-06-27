Skip Bayless Has Responded: NBA World Reacts

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

After getting called out by Russell Westbrook on social media this week, Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless has responded.

The hot-take artist has invited Westbrook to join him on the debate desk.

We're going to venture a guess and say that won't be happening.

"Hey, Russell Westbrook... happy to talk face-to-face about the nickname I believe I originated in 2012. JOIN ME ON TV/PODCAST. Let's talk about how you'll make $47 mil next yr after being THE WORST 3-PT SHOOTER IN THE NBA! Most overpaid player ever? PLEASE JOIN ME," he tweeted.

While a one-on-one debate between Westbrook and Bayless would be entertaining, it's difficult to see happening.

"Don’t think talking is what he wants to do to ya bud," one fan tweeted.

"Skip chooses VIOLENCE we love to see it," another fan added.

"Me personally I wouldn’t let anyone talk to me this way but that’s just me," one fan added.

We now await Westbrook's response.