Skip Bayless: Picking Between LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Is "Close"

Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Skip Bayless has created quite a large following over the past decade due to his bold takes about LeBron James. On Friday, he unleashed yet another bizarre take regarding the four-time NBA champion.

On the latest edition of The Skip Bayless Show, the FOX Sports personality revealed whether he'd choose LeBron James or Dwyane Wade if he had the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Despite the fact that James has put together a better career, Bayless believes it'd be a "close" call.

"Dwyane, to me, was by far the better shorter-term choice," Bayless said. "LeBron was obviously the better longer-term pick. But remember, the problem with Dwyane was he had a horrible knee surgery when he was at Marquette that plagued him the rest of his career, and obviously all through his NBA career. He was damaged goods from Day 1 in the NBA."

Bayless added that he believes Wade helped James reach his full potential.

"I don't think LeBron would've been LeBron without Dwyane's guidance and sheer presence during those few years in Miami they were together. Dwyane was the leader of those Heat teams, much greater leader to me than LeBron has ever been able to be because LeBron is a solo act."

As you'd imagine, most NBA fans don't agree with Bayless' stance on this topic.

Who would you take with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft: LeBron James or Dwyane Wade?