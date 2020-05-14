Skip Bayless Trashes 1 NBA Player’s All-Time Ranking By ESPN

ESPN updated its ranking of the NBA’s best players of all-time with The Last Dance captivating the basketball world.

Michael Jordan came in at No. 1 with LeBron James behind him at No. 2. Those picks aren’t surprising, of course.

Scottie Pippen’s ranking was a bit surprising. The Robin to Michael Jordan’s Batman came in at No. 21 overall.

“Michael Jordan’s greatness made many think of Pippen as an all-time great sidekick. But Pippen is a legend in his own right as one of the most versatile players the NBA has ever seen. With his 6-8 height and endless wingspan, Pippen made the All-Defensive first team eight times while stifling some of the NBA’s greatest stars.

When Jordan left to play baseball in 1993-94, Pippen averaged 22 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.9 steals while leading the Bulls to a 55-win season before losing to the Knicks in the East semifinals. Pippen earned six rings and made the playoffs 16 straight times, a streak that didn’t end until his final season,” ESPN wrote.

This ranking is too high for one FOX Sports personality. Skip Bayless trashed Pippen’s ranking on Twitter this evening.

“Scottie Pippen ranked 21st all time by ESPN? Absurd,” Bayless wrote.

Scottie Pippen ranked 21st all time by ESPN? Absurd. This is partly a myth now fueled by LeBron lovers to discredit Jordan by attempting to say, "See, MJ had an al-time great co-star!" Pip was no more than a Robin who got exposed as 3rd wheel when he went to Houston and Portland. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 14, 2020

No. 21 might be a little high for someone who was an All-NBA first-team selection only three times, but hey, it’s ESPN’s list.

You can view ESPN’s full all-time NBA players ranking here.