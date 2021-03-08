Skip Bayless Reveals His Wife’s Reaction To NBA Dunk Contest

The NBA Dunk Contest is currently airing on TNT.

This year’s dunk contest is lacking in big names (though, to be fair, that’s been the case with the dunk contest for several years now).

Knicks rookie Obi Toppin, Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and Pacers rookie Cassius Stanley are the three players in the dunk contest. All three players are extremely athletic, talented dunkers, but the event just doesn’t have the same appeal that it does with the big names.

Skip Bayless’ wife seems to agree with that sentiment.

Ernestine, the wife of the FOX Sports 1 personality, apparently walked out of the room while her husband was watching.

“Ernestine, a big Dunk Contest fan, just walked out of the room saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’ve never heard of any of these guys.’ Sad but true,” Bayless tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if the NBA decides to change up its Dunk Contest format in the following years.

The event used to be must-watch television, but it’s lost a lot of its luster over the years.