Spencer Dinwiddie’s Tweet About Zion Williamson Is Going Viral

The NBA has chosen to bring 22 teams to Florida for the league’s planned restart next month. Many think they settled on that particular number because of Zion Williamson.

When the season was paused in March, the electrifying rookie and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates were 28-36 and 3.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Currently occupying that eighth and final slot is the Memphis Grizzlies, who are led by their own star rookie, Ja Morant.

Zion missed a significant portion of the season due to injury, but many people still think he’s got a shot at winning Rookie of the Year over Morant. Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets certainly does.

On Saturday, Dinwiddie quote-tweeted a Twitter user who thinks Morant should be the ROY no matter what unfolds in Orlando. The veteran guard doesn’t think that will happen though.

“Sorry buddy. Thanos is heading for that first round matchup with LBJ,” Dinwiddie tweeted.

You don’t have to be an NBA aficionado to understand that the league would absolutely love a possible Lakers-Pelicans first-round playoff series. Zion vs. LeBron is must-see TV under any circumstances.

However, New Orleans still has to qualify for the postseason. Their quest to make the playoffs will begin against the Utah Jazz on July 30.

Fans can tune in and watch that game at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.