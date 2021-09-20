Sports Media World Reacts To ESPN’s NBA Announcement

ESPN will have a new program and new talent to cover the NBA this coming year. NBA Today will be replacing The Jump, with Malika Andrews as the host alongside a stacked cast of NBA analysts.

Andrews, who recently appeared on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 ranking in the sports industry, received a multi-year extension as part of the new program. She recently impressed the ESPN higher-ups with her work as a sideline reporter during the 2021 NBA Finals.

Joining Andrews will be a combination of analysts and former NBA players. Kendrick Perkins, Vince Carter, WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike, ESPN NBA analyst Zach Lowe are some of the talents already announced for the show.

But the conversation in the sports world right now centers on how former ESPN NBA host Rachel Nichols will no longer be on coverage. Nichols got into controversy over comments she made about fellow analyst Maria Taylor.

Nichols and Taylor are both no longer with the company, and some fans are happy to see it:

Malika Andrews has been with ESPN for several years now and has been a rising star on the network. At 26 years of age, she’s one of the youngest NBA reporters in the company.

She was nominated for an Emmy in the Emerging On-Air Talent category this year and received numerous other accolades.

“Let’s do this!” Andrews tweeted.

Fans will be getting to know her a lot better in the weeks to come.

NBA Today is slated to premier on October 18. The 2021-22 NBA season begins the following day.