Sports World Celebrates LeBron James, Tiger Woods Today

LeBron James and his "Decision" on ESPN.GREENWICH, CT - JULY 08: LeBron James attends the LeBron James Pre Decision Meet and Greet on July 8, 2010 in Greenwich, Connecticut. Proceeds from tonight's 2.5 million dollar event will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Estabrook Group)

It’s a special day in the sports world for two icons of their respective sports: Golf legend Tiger Woods and NBA superstar LeBron James.

Today is December 30th, which just so happens to be the birthday of both LeBron and Tiger. LeBron was born on December 30, 1984 – the same day that Tiger Woods was celebrating his ninth birthday.

The Lakers star is still going strong at 37, while Tiger is still chasing Jack Nicklaus’ all-time majors record at the age of 46. Both of them have managed to beat Father Time thus far as they continue their respective careers.

Fans on Twitter have been having some fun with the two sports stars having the same birthday. Some wonder why Nike has never tried to tie the two together, while others wonder if the two send each other birthday greetings.

Incidentally, LeBron James and Tiger Woods aren’t the only sports icons to share a December 30th birthday. Sports columnist John Feinstein pointed out that Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax is also celebrating today. Koufax turns 85 years old today.

Despite their dominance in their respective sports, Tiger Woods and LeBron James don’t usually get spoken about in the same discussions.

Though given the wildly different ways in which the two carry themselves, it shouldn’t be a surprise.

That said, it would actually be hilarious if one of them sends a happy birthday greeting to the other today or on some future birthday.

