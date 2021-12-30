Sports World Celebrates LeBron James, Tiger Woods Today

It’s a special day in the sports world for two icons of their respective sports: Golf legend Tiger Woods and NBA superstar LeBron James.

Today is December 30th, which just so happens to be the birthday of both LeBron and Tiger. LeBron was born on December 30, 1984 – the same day that Tiger Woods was celebrating his ninth birthday.

The Lakers star is still going strong at 37, while Tiger is still chasing Jack Nicklaus’ all-time majors record at the age of 46. Both of them have managed to beat Father Time thus far as they continue their respective careers.

Fans on Twitter have been having some fun with the two sports stars having the same birthday. Some wonder why Nike has never tried to tie the two together, while others wonder if the two send each other birthday greetings.

So weird that Tiger and LeBron share the same birthday and Nike hasn't done anything to tie the two together. The Birthday Pack

The Tiger and Lion

The Tiger and the King

LeBron Vs Tiger Pack

The Liger Pack

The Chosen Ones I don't know. Something. — Jacques Slade (@kustoo) December 30, 2021

Do you think Tiger and LeBron FaceTime to wish each other a happy birthday? I like to think Tiger and LeBron FaceTime to wish each other a happy birthday. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) December 30, 2021

Happy Birthday to LeBron James and Tiger Woods. December 30 Greatness 🐐 🐅 👑 pic.twitter.com/HiOMwfMFhV — betJACK (@betJACK) December 30, 2021

Incidentally, LeBron James and Tiger Woods aren’t the only sports icons to share a December 30th birthday. Sports columnist John Feinstein pointed out that Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax is also celebrating today. Koufax turns 85 years old today.

Remarkable day for birth of iconic athletes: Sandy Koufax 1935; Tiger Woods 1975; Lebron James 1985. Also, Rudyard Kipling in 1865 and TWO of the Monkees–Mike Nesmith, 1942 and Davey Jones 1945. This date did NOT monkey around. (Sorry)…. — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) December 30, 2021

Despite their dominance in their respective sports, Tiger Woods and LeBron James don’t usually get spoken about in the same discussions.

Though given the wildly different ways in which the two carry themselves, it shouldn’t be a surprise.

That said, it would actually be hilarious if one of them sends a happy birthday greeting to the other today or on some future birthday.