Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.

While the United States attempts to work out a prisoner swap, a former NBA star is getting involved.

Former Bulls star Dennis Rodman told NBC News that he is working on bringing Griner home.

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," Rodman told @NBCNews at a restaurant in D.C. "I'm trying to go this week."

Rodman does have experience speaking with political figures overseas, most notably in North Korea.

"How Dennis Rodman became the face of American diplomacy & international relations is one of America’s great plot twists," one fan wrote.

"I’m all for help wBG’s release… this is nothing but show and will make things even more difficult for BG. All this does is put more “value” to her being held hostage. Cuz that’s what it is(modern POW) We know what Putin wants-this ain’t it," another fan added.

"I can’t say this surprises me at all," one fan added.

"Honestly, he has a way of winning over dictators. So hell, it’s worth the try," one fan added.

26 May 1997: Forward Dennis Rodman of the Chicago Bulls argues with an official during a playoff game against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arean in Miami, Florida. The Heat won the game 87-80. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Best of luck, Dennis.