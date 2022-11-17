Sports World Furious With Russia's Brittney Griner Decision

US' Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The sports world is outraged on Thursday following the latest reports about Brittney Griner's whereabouts.

Griner, the WNBA star facing nine years in prison for drug charges, has reportedly been transferred to a Russian penal colony, though the country is not giving up any information about her location.

"Brittney Griner has reportedly been taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia Russian authorities have given no information on her whereabouts for nearly two weeks," Philip Lewis tweeted.

Reuters reported on Thursday morning where Griner has reportedly been transferred.

The sports world is outraged by the fact that Griner's whereabouts have been kept a secret.

"F*ckers," one CNN analyst tweeted out on Thursday morning.

"Well said. Absolutely," another fan added.

"They are the worst!!" another fan wrote on social media.

Unfortunately, women's basketball stars often have to play overseas to make more money.

"No WNBA player should ever go to Russia to play basketball ever again after how the country treated Brittney Griner, who's been wrongfully detained for 264 days. Bring BG and all wrongfully detained Americans home," one fan added.

Griner has been in Russian custody since earlier this year. Hopefully, she'll be brought home soon.